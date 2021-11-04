Invesco Ltd. Has $1.38 Billion Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,384,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 117,845.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 514,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 232,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,126,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.