Invesco Ltd. Has $893.41 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $893,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. 58,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,430. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

