Invesco Ltd. Has $975.70 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,497,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.40% of American International Group worth $975,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

