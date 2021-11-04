Invesco Ltd. Sells 922,007 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,357,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,041,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,574. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

