Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Stake Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

