Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

