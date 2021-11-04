Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VVR stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

