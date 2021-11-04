Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 42.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

