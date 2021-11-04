Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Crocs had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crocs stock opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,197. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

