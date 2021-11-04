Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

ESYJY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

