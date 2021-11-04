Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report $516.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $527.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.08 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,334. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

