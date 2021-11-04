Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Iochpe-Maxion will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

