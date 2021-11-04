Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

