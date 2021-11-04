iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.68. iQIYI shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 55,330 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 365.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 189,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in iQIYI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
