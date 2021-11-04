iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.68. iQIYI shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 55,330 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 365.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 189,898 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in iQIYI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 86,857 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

