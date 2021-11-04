iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 262,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.