iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.87

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

