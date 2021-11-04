ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ITT were worth $39,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.70. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

