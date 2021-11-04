IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday.

LON:IWG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,271. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

