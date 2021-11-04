J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 277.96 ($3.63) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.61.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03). Also, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

