Jeanna Steele Sells 2,938 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeanna Steele sold 454 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $131,049.03.

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

Sunrun stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $38,421,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

