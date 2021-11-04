Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.64 ($19.57) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.35.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

