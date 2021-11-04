Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

