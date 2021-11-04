Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

