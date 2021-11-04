JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,019,551 shares of company stock valued at $427,972,954. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. 15,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

