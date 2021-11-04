JMP Securities Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price (up previously from $2,375.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,514.85.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,305.32. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,674.80 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

