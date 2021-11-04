JMP Securities Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $108.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 4,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Incyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

