JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.