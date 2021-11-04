JOE 1-Day Volume Tops $28.98 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005165 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $357.49 million and $28.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00087703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,498.11 or 1.00417610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.87 or 0.07270892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022414 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 113,007,536 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.