John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.