John P. Meegan Sells 7,200 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

