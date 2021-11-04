Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,910 at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,713 ($35.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,990.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £357.96 ($467.68). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

