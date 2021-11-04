Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $5.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NYSE JLL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,546. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $111.52 and a 1 year high of $272.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $13,390,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

