JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €155.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.75 ($151.47).

Shares of SAF opened at €113.98 ($134.09) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €109.62 and its 200-day moving average is €115.23. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

