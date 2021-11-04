JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,217 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 261.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

