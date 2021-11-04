JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 22,647 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Eargo worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $352.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

