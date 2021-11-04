JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CSAN opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

