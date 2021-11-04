JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,580

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,570.60 ($20.52) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570.60 ($20.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.