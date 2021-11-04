JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 142 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period.

BATS ACWV opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

