JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

