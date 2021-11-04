Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.52 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $35.52 million and $3.67 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

