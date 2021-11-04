Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Raised to $245.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Kadant stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant has a 12-month low of $119.96 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.09.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

