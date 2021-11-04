Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,941.0 days.
Shares of Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $$33.40 on Thursday. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.