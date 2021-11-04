KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $8,140,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

