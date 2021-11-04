Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,830. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.