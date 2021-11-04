Keep3rV1 Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $64.74 million and $9.59 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $323.69 or 0.00527928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.