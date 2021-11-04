Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.