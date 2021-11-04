Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.95).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €55.80 ($65.65). 2,137,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

