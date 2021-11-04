Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €57.50 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €57.50 ($67.65) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

SHL stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €59.98 ($70.56). 1,091,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a fifty-two week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

