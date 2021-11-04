Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,130,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 20,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

