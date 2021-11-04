KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $19.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.31 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GWW. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $474.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

